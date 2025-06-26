Lilo & Stitch 2 Confirmed - Angel May Be Joining the Ride

Green light for a sequel to the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch. Disney confirmed this today after the first film - which premiered on May 23 - became a massive commercial success.

Fan speculation is now running wild, with talk centered around Experiment 624, "Angel" - a fan-favorite who has the power to turn good creatures evil through her singing.

Lilo & Stitch, as many know, shattered all kinds of records, selling tickets worth more than 1.9 billion SEK in the U.S. alone over the Memorial Day weekend. Global earnings reached over 3.5 billion SEK during the first weekend. So it's no wonder Disney is hungry for a follow-up.

To date, Lilo & Stitch has grossed over 9 billion SEK worldwide, and Disney executives have openly acknowledged that the Stitch universe is perfect for expansive storytelling.

As for the sequel itself, details remain scarce. The teaser is short and doesn't offer any hints about the plot or release date, but insiders speculate a premiere in about one to two years. It remains to be seen whether the original team - including director Dean Fleischer Camp and actors like Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders, and Sydney Agudong - will return, or if Disney will take the story in a new direction.

So... what did you think of Lilo & Stitch?