Like a Dragon's technical manager wants "to make a new Dragon Engine specialised for high-spec consoles"

Most people would agree that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a very good looking game. It was developed using Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's own Dragon Engine, which was developed specifically for Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which originally launched in 2016 and is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Of course, that was eight years ago and a lot has happened since then. In an interview with Automaton, the studio's technical manager Yutaka Ito says that the graphics engine has been updated continuously, but that he would like to develop a new Dragon Engine from scratch created for more powerful platforms.

"The Like a Dragon series has evolved technologically with each title, but at the core of the series is the Dragon Engine that was developed for Yakuza 6. In this sense, personally, I'd like to try to make a new Dragon Engine specialized for high-spec consoles, and with it, to develop a new action-adventure game."

We're hardly alone in thinking that this sounds like a brilliant idea, although we may have to wait a long time. Ito is careful to emphasize that this is just his personal dream and nothing that is necessarily linked to the studio's plans.

"This is just what I personally feel, so it has nothing to do with the studio's actual plans (laughs)."

But... hey, dreams do come true and we're keeping our fingers crossed that he gets his wish so Ichiban Kasuga's inevitable comeback will look better than ever before.