Like a Dragon: Yakuza to host a panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Amazon Prime Video is set to have a very big presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year. The streamer will be holding panels and screenings for many of its biggest and most anticipated projects, including The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animation efforts such as Invincible, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, and Batman: Caped Crusader, and even its upcoming adaptation of Ryu ga Gotoku's RPG series Like a Dragon.

On July 26 at 22:30 BST / 23:30 CEST, the lead star of the series, Ryoma Takeuchi, will take the stage alongside a "surprise A-list star from the cast", and some producers to chat about the project and even present an exclusive first look.

Essentially, it looks as though we could be learning some exciting things about the coming live-action take on the RPG series by the end of the month, and all ahead of its debut on October 24.