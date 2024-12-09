English
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon/Yakuza series celebrates 19 years - lots of news promised for next year's anniversary

As well as new games, there are other ways to celebrate Yakuza/Like a Dragon.

The 8th of December marked the 19th anniversary of the release (in Japan) of the first game in the Yakuza series. What is today Like a Dragon. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio thanks for all the support in a video message from producer Masayoshi Yokoyama on X. This also means that the days are now starting to count down to the series' 20th anniversary next year. According to Yokoyama, this countdown will include various events and announcements. In addition, there will be new merchandise starting next year.

In terms of gameplay, we are not far away from a spinoff in the form of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. This pirate adventure starring Majima will be released on 21 February.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

