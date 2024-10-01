Like a Dragon: Yakuza get it's first proper trailer ahead of the premiere later this month

HQ

Has there ever been a better time than right now to be a fan of the series formerly known as Yakuza (but is now renamed Like a Dragon)? For one thing, we got the immensely entertaining Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth earlier this year, and in February, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be released.

As if that wasn't enough, the TV series Like a Dragon: Yakuza premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 24, which now has its first proper trailer. In the video, we get a taste of both timelines of the series, following a young Kazuma Kiryu and his journey into the Japanese yakuza, but we also get to meet an older version of Kiryu after he has served time in prison.

At first glance, the series looks more serious than the games, where complete madness can be mixed with dead seriousness at any time, but we assume that aspect will also be present. But enough rambling, check out the trailer below.