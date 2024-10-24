Like a Dragon: Yakuza arrives on Prime Video today - Worldwide release times

HQ

Fans of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise are celebrating today, as Prime Video will premiere the new Like a Dragon: Yakuza live action series today, starring Ryoma Takeuchi as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu. The series will explore the character's beginnings from the lowest strata of the Toho clan in the fictional Tokyo neighbourhood of Kamurocho to becoming the legendary Dragon of Dojima.

But if you try to access the series right now on Amazon's streaming service, you'll see that it's not yet available. And that's because Like a Dragon: Yakuza premieres at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST in Europe. And in case you're reading us from outside these territories, just know that global schedules are already available, thanks to a handy guide created by the fan community on Resetera with everything you need to know before you start watching the series, if this is your first taste of the Yakuza franchise.

In a few hours, the first three episodes of the series will be released, and many newcomers will be able to meet Kiryu and the other iconic characters that populate its universe, such as Akira Nishikiyama, Goro Majima (who is releasing his first solo adventure in video games next year) and many more.

Are you going to dive into the world of Like a Dragon: Yakuza today?