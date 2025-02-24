Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii got the second best Steam launch of the franchise

HQ

Last week was the premiere of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a spinoff adventure based on last year's Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth starring Goro Majima as a pirate.

The game was met with consistently high ratings - including from us at Gamereactor - and apparently there was a lot of interest from fans. GameDiscoverCo (via Neogaf) notes that it got a really nice start on Steam. At its peak, 22,327 concurrent players were playing it, which is the second best Steam result a game in the series has ever had at launch.

Number one is the aforementioned Like a Dragon: Infinite Weather at 46,161 concurrent players, while Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is third at 13,737.