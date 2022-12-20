Like a Dragon: Ishin shows gunpowder and swords "in a furious dance"

HQ

The upcoming remake of 2014's Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin, Like a Dragon: Ishin, is set in the mid-19th century, and as a result, firearms are a fairly common feature, even in close combat. It makes for a strange era where gunpowder and swords mix in some kind of unique fighting, which Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega are now comparing to dance in a new video.

Check it out below for a peek at how spectacularly you can take down your opponents in the upcoming action adventure, which releases for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 21.