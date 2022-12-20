Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Like a Dragon: Ishin shows gunpowder and swords "in a furious dance"

Sword and gunplay combine in the upcoming remake's combat system.

The upcoming remake of 2014's Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin, Like a Dragon: Ishin, is set in the mid-19th century, and as a result, firearms are a fairly common feature, even in close combat. It makes for a strange era where gunpowder and swords mix in some kind of unique fighting, which Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega are now comparing to dance in a new video.

Check it out below for a peek at how spectacularly you can take down your opponents in the upcoming action adventure, which releases for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 21.

Like a Dragon: Ishin

