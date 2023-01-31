Like a Dragon: Ishin reveals PC specs

HQ

Like a Dragon: Ishin marks the remake of the 2014 Japan exclusive title of the same name. Set to launch on the 21st of February this year, we now know what PC specs you'll need to run the game.

The specifications were revealed in full via the game's Steam page, and don't look to be too demanding. For the minimum specs, which can expect to get you 1080p resolution and 30 fps on low settings, you'll need an Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460.

The recommended specifications will get you a high graphics setting with 1080p and 60 fps, but will understandably need a more beefy PC. To run Like a Dragon: Ishin at these settings, you'll need an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 8 GB of RAM still, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56.

Like a Dragon: Ishin will also take up 60GB of hardware space on your PC, which is quite a large amount but not nearly as much as some other titles take up.

Like a Dragon: Ishin also launches on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on the 21st of February.