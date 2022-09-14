Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Like a Dragon: Ishin

Like a Dragon: Ishin is the next installation in the Yakuza franchise

Help Ryoma Sakamoto get revenge for the murder of his mentor in the mid-19th century Japan.

Ryu Ga Gotoku: Ishin was originally released for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 back in 2014. It's essentially a Yakuza spinoff set in a samurai environment, but lacks any connection to Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan (which was also a Yakuza spinoff set in a historical Japanese context).

Unfortunately, it was never released in the west, but now the time has come. A complete remake was announced during the Sony stream that just ended, and this version will be called Like a Dragon: Ishin. The adventure takes place in the middle of the 19th century, during an era called Bakumatsu, known for being chaotic as the Tokugawa shogunate ended and Japan was forcefully opened to the rest of the world.

Like a Dragon: Ishin launches in February 2023, and the only formats confirmed so far are Playstation 4 and Playstation 5. Check out the first trailer below.

Like a Dragon: Ishin

