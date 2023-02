HQ

Like a Dragon: Ishin was finally released for PC, PlayStation and Xbox yesterday after being a Japan only exclusive title since 2014. This version is a remastered one and takes us on a samurai era (end of the Edo period) adventure with both guns and katanas.

We published our review a few days ago, telling you everything you need to know about this game. Now we also have the release trailer for a fairly short but still thorough description of what awaits you.