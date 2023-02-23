Like a Dragon is getting its own documentary miniseries

HQ

Like a Dragon is a series that, despite being available in Japan for decades, has seen its popularity soar in the West somewhat recently. If you've found yourself infatuated with the series after playing the recently released Like a Dragon: Ishin or have been playing the games for a while, you're likely looking forward to Like a Dragon 8.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the developer behind the popular franchise, has just dropped the first part of a documentary miniseries that will go over the development of the latest game in the series. You can check out the first episode here, which takes a look at the first recording session with Kazuhiro Nakaya, the voice of Ichiban Kasuga.

We'll get more sneak peeks at the game's recording sessions in future episodes, but it is always interesting to peel away at the mysteries of game development, and see how a title is made.

Are you looking forward to Like a Dragon 8?