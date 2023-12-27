Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth won't be added to Game Pass anytime soon

HQ

Kasuga Ichiban is back one month from now with more crazy adventures, when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on January 26. This is the sequel to the brilliant Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was something of a soft reboot for the series, making it easier för newcomers to join the fun.

But unlike last month's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which was released to Game Pass day 1, we shouldn't expect anything similar for Infinite Wealth. In an interview with Automaton Media, director Masayoshi Yokoyama sets things straight regarding Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's strategy:

"At the moment, there are no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass. This is connected to what I mentioned earlier, but for Gaiden, I thought of Game Pass as a way of 'handing overseas users our business card' - in other words, letting players new to the series enjoy the game and get to know Kiryu. Game Pass proved to be a very good method to invite new users to interact with the series."

While this doesn't rule out an addition in the future, it doesn't look like it won't be happening anytime soon, and we definitely wouldn't want to miss out Ichiban's seemingly spectacular visit to Hawaii, which includes a huge open world and mini-games (which includes one inspired by Animal Crossing).