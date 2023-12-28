Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes "about 3-4 days without sleep" to finish

HQ

Even though the Yakuza franchise, nowadays called Like a Dragon, has almost always offered huge adventures, it still seems like the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes this to a whole new level. As we previously have reported, the world is three times as big as Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was enormous to begin with. And its not just for show as there are tons of things to do.

Studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama explains the size in an interview over at Automaton-Media, stating that the game might never end if you try to do everything:

"First of all, the main story is long. It features two main protagonists, and numerous other characters, so the amount of side stories related to each of them is considerable.

Then there's "Dondoko Island" and "Bucket List," which are packed with side content and substantial enough to be independent games depending on how you play them. But, on the other hand, both "Dondoko Island" and "Bucket List" are optional. After all, side stories in Like a Dragon titles have always been optional. You can progress through only the main story if you want to, and you can play the side stories to feel the volume too. This has remained unchanged with Infinite Wealth. Besides, if you attempt to clear everything, it may never end."

But even if you don't do any side stories and just rushes through the adventure, it'll still take you 3-4 days (roughly 100 hours) if you don't sleep and just play - although Yokoyama don't think you should try to do this:

"If you wanted to clear only the main story of Infinite Wealth, it would take about 3-4 days without sleep. That means no sleep, no detours, and almost no side stories, so please enjoy the game bit by bit, without losing any sleep."

A game like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is all about discovering fun things to do, weird mini-games, unexpected secrets and more, so it seems like anyone who wants to indulge in Ichiban Kasuga's new adventure will get their money's worth.