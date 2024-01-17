Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth supports Steam Deck out of the gate

HQ

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox the 23rd of January, offering new adventures in a world controlled by the yakuza. And now Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed that even more players will be able to join the fun as the game is Steam Deck Verified starting day one.

While this isn't entirely surprising considering that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name ran like a charm on it and included a short Infinite Wealth demo, but it's still nice to get a confirmation. The series is also very popular on Steam, so we suspect there will be a lot of happy Steam Deck owners because of this.

We think the turn-based Infinite Wealth feels like a great fit for portable gaming, and will tell you how good the game is in our upcoming review.