Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth supports Steam Deck out of the gate

Explore Hawaii with Valve's handheld starting later this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox the 23rd of January, offering new adventures in a world controlled by the yakuza. And now Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has confirmed that even more players will be able to join the fun as the game is Steam Deck Verified starting day one.

While this isn't entirely surprising considering that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name ran like a charm on it and included a short Infinite Wealth demo, but it's still nice to get a confirmation. The series is also very popular on Steam, so we suspect there will be a lot of happy Steam Deck owners because of this.

We think the turn-based Infinite Wealth feels like a great fit for portable gaming, and will tell you how good the game is in our upcoming review.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Related texts



Loading next content