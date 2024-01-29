Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth sets new franchise record on Steam

HQ

Slowly but steady, the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series has become increasingly popular on Steam, something that manifested in the best launch day ever last week, and since then, it has continued to grow.

The highest number of concurrent players for the series was held by last year's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which reached 13,737 - a record that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has now smashed to pieces. At the time of writing, SteamDB data shows that no less than 46,161 concurrent players enjoyed Ichiban Kasuga's Hawaii based adventures during the weekend.

If you've read our review, you alredy know we think this is very well deserved. We also have a guide for the game to get you started creating your very own infinite wealth, which you can check out over here.