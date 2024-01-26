LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Tekken 8
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

      Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches today

      And we have the launch trailer to show a lot of what it has to offer.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The Yakuza/Like a Dragon series has always offered a lot of things to do, but frankly nothing compares to what Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has in store for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which launches today.

      We have already shared our opinions on this huge adventure in our review, including about the massive Animal Crossing like Dondoko Island, the Pokémon inspired Sujimon Battles, the crazy mini-games, the well-written story and the new characters - but if you are still not convinced you need this game, you should absolutely check out the brand new launch trailer, which you'll find below.

      HQ
      Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

      Related texts

      0
      Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthScore

      Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
      REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

      More mini-games, more battles, more drama and the return of the main characters of the series. Ichiban and Kiryu leave us with the best Yakuza (or Like a Dragon) ever.



      Loading next content