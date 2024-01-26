Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launches today

HQ

The Yakuza/Like a Dragon series has always offered a lot of things to do, but frankly nothing compares to what Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has in store for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which launches today.

We have already shared our opinions on this huge adventure in our review, including about the massive Animal Crossing like Dondoko Island, the Pokémon inspired Sujimon Battles, the crazy mini-games, the well-written story and the new characters - but if you are still not convinced you need this game, you should absolutely check out the brand new launch trailer, which you'll find below.