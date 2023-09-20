Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is launching in January

HQ

The next few months are going to be very busy for Yakuza fans, as not only are we looking forward to Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name in November 2023, but now we can also look forward to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shortly afterwards.

As part of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Like a Dragon Direct that was held earlier this morning, the Japanese developer finally put a firm release date on the next chapter of Ichiban Kasuga's story, all while giving us two new trailers.

One trailer was focused on the gameplay, whereas the second was based on the story, and both give us exciting glimpses of this upcoming title. Then to add to this, as mentioned a moment ago, RGG Studio revealed the release date for the game, which is set for January 26, 2024.

So, if you've been wanting to discover why Ichiban is on a beach naked and how he got there, soon you will know just that and more.

