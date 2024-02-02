Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth hits one million shipped copies

HQ

The latest title from Ryu ga Gotoku Studio debuted last week, when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth launched on PC and consoles. Following that arrival, we've already reported that the game has become a pretty big success on Steam, but that's not all, it's also blasted past an impressive sales milestone.

Sega has taken to X to reveal that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is already a million seller. In around a week, the game has shifted over one million units, no doubt making it one of January 2024's biggest debuts.

