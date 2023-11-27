Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has three time as big world as Yakuza: Like a Dragon

HQ

Yakuza: Like a Dragon had a really big world to explore as its version of Yokohama was huge place with plenty of everything. But it still seems like the sequel Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be a completely different story with a world that is absolutely enormous.

This was revealed in a Japanese X post which says we'll get to explore Honolulu City, Hawaii, a city that offers many various areas with different flavor, that is three time as big as Yokohama. Amongst the many places we can visit, we find the Anaconda Shopping Center, Aloha Beach , the cozy Waikiki Town Area, Chinatown, Little Japan and the dangerous District 5.

We're also told it's a good idea to explore thoroughly as there will be items, armor and weapons to be found pretty much everywhere. We already knew Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be the longest game in the series, sure sounds like there will be quite a lot to do for Ichiban Kasuga, doesn't it?