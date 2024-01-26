Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has the biggest Steam launch ever for the series

HQ

Today is the release date for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the second adventure with Ichiban Kasuga as the main protagonist for the series formerly known as Yakuza. It has enjoyed really positive reviews from all around, including from us here at Gamereactor, and the fans have obviously been eager to get started.

How do we know that, you might ask? Well, it only took about an hour after the midnight release before Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth achieved the highest number of concurrent players on Steam the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series has ever had on launch day. This was noticed by several people, including the user Thick Thighs Save Lives on Neogaf. At the time of writing, no less than 27,145 people has been playing at the same time during the premiere, beating the previous leaders Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Yakuza: Like a Dragon by well over twice as much.

Congratulations Kasuga-san, this is definitely well deserved.