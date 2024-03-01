Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth gets a major update

HQ

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has been entertaining us ever since it was released in late January thanks to a huge adventure filled with mini-games, boss fights, very Japanese humour, a well written story and the wonderful Dondoko Island.

But games this big are hard to beta test and even though there hasn't been anything really serious, fans have noticed a couple of bugs that hampers the fun, often related to mini-games. Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has now released patch 1.17 which fixes a whole lot of this, and you can check out the patch list either on this link or below.

And don't forget to read our review where we explain why you really should play this, something over a million gamers already have done.

PATCH NOTES:

· Fixed a Dondoko Island bug that caused the game to crash during a network upload whenever too much furniture was placed in Kasuga's house.

· Fixed a checklist bug related to sending new equipment to the item box when the player's inventory was full.

· Fixed a bug that caused Kiryu's Awakening Level to be displayed inconsistently in the Pause Menu.

· Fixed a bug that prevented item-stealing skills from working under certain conditions.

· Fixed a Crazy Delivery bug that sometimes occurred during special jumps.

· Fixed a koi-koi bug in which there was a high probability that the cards dealt would be the same as the previous game.

· Correction of various typographical and localization issues.

· Various other bug fixes to improve stability and quality.