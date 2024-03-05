Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth could have had three more jobs

HQ

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was one of the first major games released this year, and got off to a great start with both high ratings and substantial sales. It is by far the biggest game in the series so far and offers, among other things, 27 distinctly different (in terms of both appearance and characteristics) professions.

Actually, there could have been even more, but the developers had to put the brakes on. Kotaku interviewed chief producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto, who said:

"Basketball players, couriers, and pest exterminators were in the initial concept, but we have omitted them in light of the variety in this work. The enemies are also quite unique characters with many details and unique concepts, which was a big challenge."

Have you started Ichinban Kasuga's journey through Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth yet, and if so, what is your favourite job?