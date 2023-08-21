Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name showcases new trailer

HQ

Like a Dragon has already seen a major release this year with Like a Dragon: Ishin which took us back in time. The next spin-off in the series, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has just got a new extended trailer.

The Man Who Erased His Name features a new story revolving around Kazuma Kiryu, who operates under the codename Joryu in this title. There's going to be plenty of minigames as well as some exciting combat alongside the game's story.

Players who pre-order will receive the Legendary Fighter Pack, which includes Like a Dragon icons Goro Majima, Taiga Saejima and Daigo Dojima as playable characters in the Coliseum battle arena mode. Additionally, you'll get a sneak peek at the next mainline entry, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is set to release in early 2024.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches on the 9th of November for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.