Like a Dragon Gaiden i getting English dub later this month

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was released last month and we really liked it. Unfortunately, it wasn't a full package at the release though as English voices was missing, something we know a lot of you prefer instead of using the original Japanese ones.

Fortunately, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega has already confirmed that we will get an English dub, and better yet - it's coming soon. In a new X post, the official account of the franchise reveals that "the English dub for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is coming in December via a free update".

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name pretty much sets the stage for the next major game in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, in which the wonderful goofball Ichiban Kasuga is back for new adventures and crazy mini-games.