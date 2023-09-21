Like a Dragon Gaiden confirmed for Game Pass day 1

HQ

Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio had a lot to share during Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show even earlier today, and reveled that their upcoming Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be a Game Pass title starting day 1.

This game follows the previous protagonist of the Yakuza franchise, Kazuma Kiryu, in a brand new adventure as he takes on a life as a secret agent under the codename "Joryu". He still works with and against mighty people though and things quickly goes south.

The story mostly takes place in the Sotenbori district of Osaka and Isezaki Ijincho district of Yokohama, and we're promised that everything we love about this franchise (minigames!) will be included. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches November 9 for PC, Playstation and Xbox.

Sega had a final surprise as well, as Game Pass subscribers also has another Yakuza to look forward to as Like a Dragon: Ishin, which launched in February, will be added later this year.