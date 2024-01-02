Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Like a Dragon developer lines up another big announcement for this year

While everyone at RGG Studio is hyped for the new Like a Dragon game, there is some other exciting news to share.

As we try and recover from the mega year that 2023 was in terms of game releases, 2024 doesn't show any sign of letting us slow down. This month we're getting a huge new release in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but apparently the developer still has more stuff to share.

Speaking to Famitsu, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama said that another big announcement is likely coming this year. "We are very pleased to be able to release our new work Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth in such a year," he said. "I can't wait to see the release now, but I hope to be able to make another big announcement in 2024!"

What could that announcement be? Well, it's unlikely to be another mainline game in the Like a Dragon series, as we've only just got Infinite Wealth, but there's always the chance of another spin-off, or something else entirely.

What do you think this big announcement could be?

