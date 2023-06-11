Like a Dragon 8 goes to the US in new trailer

HQ

When Ryu ga Gotoku Studio officially announced what they then called Like a Dragon 8 last September, they did so in the form of a trailer showing Ichiban Kasuga waking in Tokyo. Pretty much expected, as the studio had said he would be the series' new main protagonist and the games rarely venture outside of Japan. That made tonight's trailer all the more surprising though.

I'm not talking about Ichiban waking up completely naked on a beach and his "mini-Ichiban" being hidden from us in funny ways, however, as that's just Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's humour. Nope. The surprise comes when the people around him start speaking American, confirming that our confused friend has ended up in the United States.

Does this mean we'll be swapping between the US and Tokyo, or was the first trailer just fooling us? We already knew Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will take place in a new city, so we might get a real change of scenery by going to the west coast.

Expect to get a clarification and a lot more information in Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's stream on Thursday.