Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier lets you build a new life in the galaxy

It'll be coming to PC and Xbox Series consoles next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Getting a fresh start is always nice. And that's exactly what Lightyear Frontier offers, a really, really fresh start. Here you get to build your new home and life on a distant planet somewhere in the galaxy. You need to start out small, gather food, build structures before you can start exploring the surroundings and perhaps discover ancient civilisations.

Lightyear Frontier was shown with a trailer during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase late Sunday, and you can check out the first trailer and three screenshots below of this colourful sim-adventure - that is also included with Game Pass when it launches for PC and Xbox next year.

HQ
Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear FrontierLightyear Frontier

Related texts



Loading next content