Lightyear Frontier lets you become a space farmer in March 2024

Lightyear Frontier got a lot of attention when it was announced back in 2021, and even more so during 2022. Plans was to release it roughly a year ago, but the Swedish developer Frame Break ultimately had to postpone it indefinitely and since then we've only known that it would be released during 2024.

Fortunately, it seems like the development has worked like a charm lately, because now Frame Break has delivered a Release Date Trailer, which technically does not offer a date - but a month; March. But who are we to complain about such puny details, we're just glad to hear that this mech-infused sci-fi farming simulator on a distant planet is coming early next year for both PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass starting day 1.

Check out the new video below.