Lightyear Frontier launches early 2024

Farming games are great and all, but have you ever wondered what it would be like if you could accomplish all your farming needs while piloting a giant mech? Well, Lightyear Frontier can give you that experience.

At the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, we saw some gameplay from Lightyear Frontier, showing up to four-player co-op in the farming adventure as players gathered resources, built up their homestead and more.

Lightyear Frontier also confirmed an early access launch coming early next year. The game will be out on PC and Xbox Series S/X from then with a full release coming later.

Are you going to be checking out Lighyear Fronier?