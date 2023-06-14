Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier launches early 2024

We got a fresh look at gameplay from the open-world farming adventure.

Farming games are great and all, but have you ever wondered what it would be like if you could accomplish all your farming needs while piloting a giant mech? Well, Lightyear Frontier can give you that experience.

At the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, we saw some gameplay from Lightyear Frontier, showing up to four-player co-op in the farming adventure as players gathered resources, built up their homestead and more.

Lightyear Frontier also confirmed an early access launch coming early next year. The game will be out on PC and Xbox Series S/X from then with a full release coming later.

Are you going to be checking out Lighyear Fronier?

Lightyear Frontier

