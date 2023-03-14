Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier has been indefinitely delayed

The sci-fi farming game is abdicating its previous Early Access launch window.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Frame Break, the developer behind the upcoming Lightyear Frontier has announced that the game will not be making its planned release window, and instead is being delayed indefinitely.

As announced in a statement on Twitter, we're told that the developer "can't commit to a launch window right now", as "video game development is tricky".

The statement also notes that Frame Break remains "committed to building a thoughtfully-designed experience and continuing the conversation with our community in the process."

In terms of what this means for when Lightyear Frontier will actually arrive, all we are told is that a launch window will be communicated in the future as soon as the developer has an idea about when the title will be ready to enter into Early Access.

Lightyear Frontier

Related texts



Loading next content