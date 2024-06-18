Lightyear Frontier celebrates one million players with first post-launch update

HQ

Since Lightyear Frontier launched into Early Access earlier in the year, players have been requesting certain quality-of-life features to make it into the game. And as per a recent press release from developer Frame Break, the first major update is going to include a lot of them.

The Making It Home update lands on the 26th of June, and it'll bring about a lot of big changes to Lightyear Frontier. You'll be able to better customise your farmstead with new features like wall decorations. Banners, posters, benches, lights, and more are all on their way, and with the new longer day and shorter night cycle, you'll be able to spend more time admiring your handiwork in the sun.

Also, if you're more of an explorer, Lightyear Frontier is now allowing players to mark their map. 1,000 stamps can be placed by players on one server, and they can mark key locations across the world. Once you're done exploring with a friend, you might want to say thanks or say hi to a newcomer on your server with an emote, one of the other new additions coming to the game.

Fan-requested features such as new foliage sprouts, auto-collection for storage boxes, and more are also coming in this whopping update, so keep your eyes peeled next week for more information.

Lightyear Frontier is available now on PC and Xbox Series X/S.