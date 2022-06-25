Lightyear director "wouldn't recommend" making side-character spin-offs

HQ

Despite an interesting premise, Lightyear hasn't exactly done well in the box office so far. In fact, it sort of begs the question as to whether the approach that Disney and Pixar is going with making spinoffs of its already iconic films and franchises is the right direction to take, something that the director of Lightyear, Angus MacLane has actually voiced his opinion.

Speaking to GameSpot, MacLane said, "as a filmmaker you really have to think about what problems you want to solve. When we took on this project we ran into the problem of having to change a side character to a main character and that's a really hard thing. Having worked on [Finding Dory], that was just tremendously hard. But because Buzz's backstory was something I wanted to tell, and because I wanted to do a straightforward sci-fi action adventure, you know, like a nerd/geek film, that was the driver there. So that's what kept it going, even when we still hadn't figured it out. Because I knew what the movie would feel like when it was done."

MacLane went a step further when asked about other spinoff movies and whether other directors should take them on. "I really wouldn't recommend it. It's so, so hard."

