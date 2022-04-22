Lightyear Director reveals why Chris Evans is voicing Buzz instead of Tim Allen

HQ

The trailers that have been released for the upcoming Pixar movie Lightyear have really done a lot to get us excited for the animated film. Telling the origin story of the iconic character from Toy Story, this movie actually features Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz Lightyear instead of Tim Allen, and as for why Pixar decided to have a different actor take a crack at the titular figure, director Angus MacLane has now provided a bit of colour to the situation.

Speaking at a press presentation (thanks, IGN) MacLane stated, "Because (Buzz's) voice is so iconic, you run the risk of, of imitation. And I never wanted as someone that was going to imitate that that character voice, but I wanted something to be different."

MacLane continued, "I wanted somebody who was not going to be goofy, funny. It is so hard to make a character that is a side character to a main character. You need to kind of step back and rethink it a little bit. I knew that the character was iconic enough that you needed someone with the gravitas and seriousness and the balance of comedy and drama for the actor was a very, very narrow window of actor that could do it. And there was a lot of comedy and serious action stuff that we'd seen Chris Evans do and and had always exemplified, and it was always impressed by his ability to not seem too goofy, but be able to laugh at himself. And it is really essential for the character."

MacLane also explained that Evans was the first and only choice for the voice of Buzz, and that the actor's prior experience bringing Captain America to the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe did play into his casting as Buzz in the movie.

