F1 2021

Light's out! We're playing F1 2021 on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out Codemasters latest racing game for a couple of hours.

F1 2021 has officially been released, after being available for Deluxe Edition owners for the past few days. The title marks the first Codemasters F1 game under EA, and includes a series first narrative storyline, as well as a whole range of returning features, such as Career Mode and Online play.

We recently reviewed the game to give our opinions on it, which you can read here or watch below, but if you're looking for some more gameplay to see how the title operates, we'll be checking out two hours of F1 2021 on today's GR Live.

We'll be starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage, where Ben will be hosting. So, be sure to drop by to check out a bunch of hot laps and high-octane gameplay.

F1 2021

