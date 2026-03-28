Lights Out 2 is finally happening

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In 2016, a filmmaker made a horror movie for less than $5 million, and we, horror fans around the world, handed back $150 million in return. That filmmaker was David F. Sandberg, the movie was Lights Out, and apparently nobody has forgotten those numbers, because it has just been announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that New Line is finally moving forward with a sequel.

As for the details, the studio has brought in screenwriter Connor Osborn McIntyre to take a crack at the script, and it's a hire worth paying attention to. He wrote Animals, that is, the upcoming thriller that Ben Affleck directed and stars in, and last year his original screenplay American Midnight made the Black List (that annual roundup of Hollywood's best unproduced scripts) before promptly selling to Netflix.

Most of the original crew is returning too. Sandberg and screenwriter Eric Heisserer will produce alongside Lawrence Grey, who was there from the beginning, and James Wan's Atomic Monster banner. Rather than a studio dusting off an old IP, it feels like the people who made the first one actually want to revisit it.

What will the sequel be about? Nobody's saying. Plot details, in the words of The Hollywood Reporter, are being "kept in the dark", a sentence someone clearly enjoyed writing. Lights Out began as a short Sandberg made with his wife, actress Lotta Losten, about a figure that only appears when the lights go off. It's a simple premise, and as my philosophy goes, the simple very well done is double the good. Whether that's the case here, we will have to wait and see.

Have you watched the first movie?