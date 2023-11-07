Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Rocket League

Lightning McQueen comes to Rocket League today

Ka-chow!

Pysonix has teamed up with Disney and Pixar to bring arguably the most famous animated car to Rocket League. That's right, Chick Hic... Lightning McQueen is coming to Rocket League as soon as today.

McQueen arrives as a new car body and array of additional cosmetic options, all present in the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle. We're told that this will include three variants of McQueen and that there will also be a Cruisin' Decal and a Dinoco Decal present as part of the bundle. There will even be a Ka-chow Goal Explosion, a Life is a Highway Player Anthem, and various wheel options that depict regular McQueen, Whitewall McQueen, and Dinoco McQueen.

The Lightning McQueen bundle debuts in Rocket League today (November 7), and you can see a trailer for the bundle below.

Rocket League

