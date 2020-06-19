Lightning Max out now in One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

You're watching Advertisements

The fighting game from Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, just got a new addition to the roster in the form of a blistering fast hero called Lightning Max. For a bit of context, in the anime, the A-Class Rank 19 hero joined the martial arts competition Super Fight Tournament and meet Saitama there.

He is available to buy right now in the DLC Pack 2, which will set you back €5,99, or you can grab him via the Character Pass. If you want, you can see Lightning Max in action in his new special trailer above.