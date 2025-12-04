Light of Motiram promotions paused as Sony copyright lawsuit ramps up

HQ

The ongoing saga and legal battle between Tencent and Sony over Light of Motiram is continuing. The game is under fire after being accused by Sony of it being a "slavish clone" of the Horizon series of games, and this had led to all manner of legal jabs and pokes over the months in the lead up to what will seemingly be a full copyright breach court proceeding in early 2026.

On this front, now The Game Post has revealed that Tencent has agreed to pause any promotional work on Light of Motiram until the legal battle has been decided. This has been confirmed in a court filing that says there will be no further marketing work or public tests until the injunction has been settled.

The filing was made in the Northern District of California and states that both parties have been "engaged in discussions in order to resolve the current dispute," something which may take a tad longer than expected as Sony has agreed to an extension of the injunction motion to ensure Tencent has more time to prepare.

As part of this agreement, Tencent has also promised that the launch date for Light of Motiram will not be brought forward to anything earlier than the Q4 2027 window that is currently attached to the game.