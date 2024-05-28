HQ

It was actually at last year's The Game Awards when we were first presented a glimpse at No Man's Sky developer Hello Games' upcoming project Light No Fire. The game was shown off with hugely ambitious premises, including a fully designed and built world made to resemble and exist on a similar scale to Earth itself, all while having a fantasy theme. It looks like we're set to get another glimpse at this game in the coming weeks.

Hello Games has affirmed that Light No Fire will be making an appearance at Summer Game Fest on June 7. There's no clue as to what this appearance will include, but aside from a trailer perhaps we'll also get to learn about the release plans for the game and when the developer expects to put it into the hands of players.