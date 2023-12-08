Light No Fire is No Man's Sky spiritual sequel

Hello Games has done an amazing job of improving No Man's Sky after failing to live up to promises and expectations at launch seven years ago, so has the time come to give the developers another chance after just releasing the much smaller The Last Campfire since then? It's time to decide.

Sean Murray came on stage at The Game Awards to unveil Hello Games' next big game: Light No Fire. I say big game even if it's kind of a more focused No Man's Sky, as this will allow us to freely explore and do pretty much anything on a fantasy planet the size of Earth. This includes exploring the procedural world by foot, on dragon or whatever, build settlements, go on adventures or anything else you want alone or with the other players on the planet.

The reveal trailer definitely makes the project seem ambitious, so it's probably wise of Murray and crew to not announce platforms or a release date yet, giving them time to make sure the launch goes far better than No Man's Sky's.