HQ

Artur Beterbiev is one of the most veterans boxers out there, born in 1985 in Khasavyurt, by then still the Soviet Union, although he later became a Canadian citizen. At 40, he has disputed more than 300 amateur fights, winning most of them. He started his professional career in Montreal in 2013, and is still unbeaten, with 21 wins and 20 of them by KO.

That has helped him become the first light-heavyweigiht undisputed champion since 2002 (the first in the four belt era, with the belts of all four major sanctioning bodies, WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF. On Saturday, he will take on Dmitry Bivol, to defend his titles, a rematch from October 2024, with Beterbiew succesfully defeating the titles and winning WBA and The Ring titles, although not by KO but by the referee's decision.

Beterviev vs. Bivol 2 highlight one of the greatest boxing cards in Riyard, Saudi Arabia, next Saturday february 22. Sky Sports, which broadcast the event live on Sky Sports Box Office, spoke with Beterbiev, who thinks that his best performance might be on Saturday, or even later.

"I don't know. So far everything's going well. I feel good. My health is good. I want to continue," he said, asked about his retirement, adding that she will kee fighting... as long as his mum allows him to. "Like any mother, any mother worries about their child. Yes, my mother worries but she supports me. She gave me approval."

https://x.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1885346901429522578