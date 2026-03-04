Light a fire with the new Oukitel smartphone that has a firestarter as standard

HQ

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is not exactly a place where you expect to find rugged outdoors products, something that can withstand the fury of nature or start a fire.

But that is exactly what Oukitel's new WP63 can do. They are well known for their work-place phones that can handle abuse and are now launching a phone with a heating element, not unlike the cigarette lighter found in older cars. This is aimed at those who need to start a fire and have no matches, and need it fast. The heating element is hidden inside the phone, and then pops out and heats up in seconds when needed.

To feed this, and ensure the device is running at all times, it has a 20,000 mAh battery, not a typo, the same capacity as a mid-tier power bank, which is also a functionality it has. It also helps to power the built-in light, and some very powerful speakers. It's not only for outdoor use for hikers, but also for construction sites, work in areas where power and heat is not stable, or just as an emergency tool. For construction sites, a specific model that can spot heat through drywall is also available, the WP61.

It will however not win any specification contests. The 120hz display may be 6.7" that runs at 720p, but you need a high durability display for something so rugged and hardcore, although that and pricing is not yet available, but most of their products are IP68 or IP69K rated, and we do know that is uses a Unisoc T8200 chipset.