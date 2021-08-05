Lifetime sales for the Nintendo Switch reach 89 million

Nintendo's most recent financial report has confirmed that the Switch has sold 89.04 as of June 30, 2021. This is an increase of 4.45 million since Q1 2021 and it now puts the Switch ahead of the PS3 (87.4 million) in terms of lifetime sales. This is pretty impressive as the hybrid machine has only been on the market for four years, but the PS3 was available for over a decade (in Japan) before eventually being discontinued.

Sales might be down year-on-year, but we expect them to pick up in the next quarter. The shiny new OLED model of the Switch is set to release on October 8 and we imagine that it will be picked by both existing owners seeking an upgrade and those who have yet to purchase the platform. The Switch also has a number of top-tier releases coming that should drive sales. At the end of the year, we will see the release of Pokemon Brillant Diamond and Shinning Pearl, WarioWare: Get It Together!, and Mario Party Superstars.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.