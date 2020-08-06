Life sim Chinese Parents to land on Switch later this month

Are you interested in Eastern culture? Ever get curious about how people live in Asia? And have you ever wondered what it's like to grow up in a Chinese family? If so, you might have heard of a game called Chinese Parents, a title that lets you step into the shoes of an average Chinese kid from birth and stay with them until the end of your high school years.

Players will study hard, have fun, make friends, and face your ultimate challenge, the "Gaokao", one of the most critical examinations in your life. Expect a life full of challenges, people.

The game was initially released back in September 2018 on PC via Steam (where it proved popular with players). Now, two years after its initial launch, publisher Playism and developer Coconut Island Games has announced that Chinese Parents is also landing on Nintendo Switch later this month (on August 20 to be precise).

It will support English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Are you interested in giving it a try?