Life is Strange: True Colors to get digital Switch release in December

Square Enix has revealed the dates for when Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to getting their hands on a copy of Life is Strange: True Colors. The narrative-driven adventure game will officially land on the portable console digitally on the eShop on December 7, with plans for a physical, boxed release a few months later, on February 25, 2022.

You can currently pre-order the Switch version of the game, both physically and digitally, where strangely enough for UK retailers (Amazon and Argos) the game is mentioned as having a 31 December, 2021 release date. While we can only assume this is a typo, there's every chance that certain people may be getting a late Xmas present from Deck Nine Games.

If you haven't had the chance to play Life is Strange: True Colors yet, be sure to read our review of the game here, and check out the opening 15 minutes of the title below.