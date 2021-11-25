Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors to get digital Switch release in December

Boxed copies will come in February 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Square Enix has revealed the dates for when Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to getting their hands on a copy of Life is Strange: True Colors. The narrative-driven adventure game will officially land on the portable console digitally on the eShop on December 7, with plans for a physical, boxed release a few months later, on February 25, 2022.

You can currently pre-order the Switch version of the game, both physically and digitally, where strangely enough for UK retailers (Amazon and Argos) the game is mentioned as having a 31 December, 2021 release date. While we can only assume this is a typo, there's every chance that certain people may be getting a late Xmas present from Deck Nine Games.

If you haven't had the chance to play Life is Strange: True Colors yet, be sure to read our review of the game here, and check out the opening 15 minutes of the title below.

HQ
Life is Strange: True Colors

Related texts



Loading next content