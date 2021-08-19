Life is Strange: True Colors just received its first official gameplay trailer

HQ

With the release date fast approaching, developer Deck Nine Games and publisher Square Enix decided to take us to visit Haven Springs, the main location in Life is Strange: True Colors, by releasing the upcoming title's first official gameplay.

In the 13-minute-long video, we follow Alex to the local Record Store that brings her back a lot of memories of the time she used to spend with her big brother Gabe. Explore the store, browse records, and meet two potential new friends along the way.

Check the trailer below. Life is Strange: True Colors is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam), and Google Stadia on September 10, 2021. Nintendo Switch version will arrive later this year.