Life is Strange: True Colors' Deluxe and Ultimate Editions unveiled

Revealed during Square Enix's special livestream today, Life is Strange: True Colors is the new iteration in the excellent franchise created by Dontnod. Developed this time by Deck Nine Games (the same creators of Life is Strange: Before the Storm), the new game will be released on September 10, in both retail and digital editions, on different platforms.

Also, several editions for the game have also been announced, such as Standard, Deluxe and

Ultimate Edition. See below all the details about Deluxe and Ultimate versions:

<em> Life is Strange: True Colors - Deluxe Edition:

• Complete Game

• Life is Strange: Wavelengths: Exclusive bonus Steph story

• Life is Strange Hero Outfit Pack: 4x outfits for Alex inspired by past LiS protagonists

<em> Life is Strange: True Colors - Ultimate Edition:

• Complete Game

• Life is Strange: Wavelengths

• Life is Strange Hero Outfit Pack

• Life is Strange Remastered

• Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered

Life is Strange: True Colors will be available on September 10th, with all five episodes included, on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Stadia.