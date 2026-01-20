Life is Strange: Reunion revealed, will launch in March 2026

When eagle-eyed folk discovered an age-rating for an unheard of Life is Strange game on PEGI's website earlier this month, many assumed that Square Enix would have something to share in given time. This was then exacerbated when the rating was removed from public eyes only for Square Enix to follow-up by confirming that it would be revealing a new Life is Strange game this week.

Well, here we are. Life is Strange: Reunion has been revealed to the world. Regarded as the "emotional conclusion of the Max and Chloe saga," this game reunites the two protagonists despite the twisting events of the series in the past.

Developed by Deck Nine once more, this game will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S at launch (no word on any plans for Nintendo devices as of yet), with launch actually coming much sooner than you may expect. Life is Strange: Reunion will debut on March 26, 2026. Yep, as soon as that.

Looking at what this game will offer fans, the official synopsis explains the plot as follows:

"In Life is Strange: Reunion, players will once again visit Caledon University, where Max Caulfield works as a photography teacher. Returning from a weekend away, Max finds her beloved Caledon ablaze, as a raging inferno destroys the hallowed grounds and ends the lives of Max's friends, students and faculty alike. Max only escapes the devastation due to her Rewind power - returning from the original Life is Strange - a supernatural ability that lets her reverse time. Jumping back in time through a selfie, Max now has just three days to work out how the fire began. Can she make the most of her second chance to prevent this fiery disaster?"

For more on Life is Strange: Reunion, it's worth checking out our recent preview where we pinpoint a bunch of key takeaways from the detailed reveal stream. Otherwise, take a look at the game below.